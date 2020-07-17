COVID-19: Imo traders elated over relaxation of lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders in Imo state have expressed happiness over the relaxation of three months’ lockdown on markets in the state as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Hope Uzodimma had authorised the relaxation of total lockdown on markets in the state when leaders of Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association (ISAMATA) led by their Chairman, Chief Don-Chris Okere met him at the Government House, Owerri,

He said markets in the state could now open for full operations for three days in a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

The governor said that the measure was to ensure that the economy of the state was not completely crippled.

When our correspondent visited the popular Relief Market, Ekeonunwa Market and Alaba Spare Parts market, trading activities were going on in full force.

Most of the traders were happy to be at their shops and expressed their gratitude to the governor for opening the markets

Mrs. Joy Egenti, who spoke to our correspondent, said that her joy knew no bound as she was happy to display her wares openly unlike the former practice where she had had to hide to sell to her customers

She said: “Before the relaxation, what we used to do was to stay at the entrance of the market and solicit for customers and if we find one, we usually pay to the market leaders to allow us into the shop. In fact, many of them made millions at our expense. But now we can proudly sell our products without any hindrance.”

However, another trader at Eke onunwa market, who simply gave his name as Uche, said that the market, especially for foodstuffs had been operating since the lockdown.

He said, “Perhaps, it was people in big shops that this order had affected. We, the foodstuffs sellers have been operating, especially those in small shops, sheds or kiosks.”

However, a noticeable aspect of the order was that most of the traders operated in violations of the protocols on COVID-19.

South East Trust report that most of them were not wearing face masks while in the market, but only wear it while going home to escape the wrath of security agents enforcing the use of face masks.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App