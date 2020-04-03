Covid-19: Imo gov’t activates 6 Isolation centres

As part of efforts to check the spread of the dreaded COVID-19, the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has opened six different isolation centres in the state.

The Governor, while unveiling one of the centres along Amakohia-Orlu road on Friday, reiterated the government’s preparedness to combat the dreaded disease.

Uzodinma, who said there has not been any case of the virus in the state, added that the government has mounted surveillance for possible cases in the state.

He said, “Imo government is not relenting in its efforts to prevent the virus from entering the state.”

“The government has deployed well trained personnel from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to attend to any suspected case of the virus in the state.”

“In like manner, a molecular laboratory which will serve the purpose of testing other viral diseases including Ebola has also been set up by the government.”

The six isolation centres, Uzodinma said are located in Orlu Teaching Hospital, Okigwe General Hospital, Aboh-Mbaise General Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Owerri, General hospital Umuguma and Owerri-west Centre Orlu road.

Uzodinma expressed confidence in the Prof. Maurice Iwu-led COVID-19 prevention committee, urging it to work in synergy with personnel of the Nigeria Centre for Disesse Control to achieve better result.

In a related development, Imo government has released over 100 operational vehicles to wage war against criminal activities in the state in what it tagged, “Operation Search and Flush”.

Uzodinma expressed his determination to make the state safe and prevent criminals from making the state a safe heaven for their heinous activities.