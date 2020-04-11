COVID-19: Ilorin streets deserted as govt begin enforcement of total lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The total lockdown order by the Kwara Government has commenced with strict enforcement by security operatives to curtail the spread of coronavirus infection among residents.

A visit by the correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) around Ilorin metropolis revealed that Unity Road, ‘A’ Division, Muritala Muhammed Road, Offa Garage Roundabout extended to Olunlade among other places were barricaded.

NAN reports that barely 30 minutes into the exercise, the major streets and roads in the Ilorin were deserted for fear of arrest by security agents.

The news agency also reports that shops were closed including eateries.

NAN reports that security operatives were seen manning roadblocks at strategic areas within the Ilorin metropolis.

The areas include Maraba junction, Post-Office junction, Sango-Kulende junction, Upper and Lower Taiwo roads, Murtala Mohammed Road, Sabo-Oke St., Ipata-Market and Akere-biata Market, among others.

NAN learnt that there was a combined team of the men and officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Man ‘O’ War and the police enforcing the order as at the time of filing this report.

The state government on Thursday, announced a total lockdown of vehicular, movement of people and all businesses from 6 p.m. on Friday.

The restriction order however, allowed banks, pharmacies and foodstuff traders to open for business only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.

Commenting on the situation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the level of compliance was high compared to the partial lockdown.

Okasanmi said that the police only allowed vehicles of essential workers on duty to ply the roads, listing such as health workers, journalists and registered farmers.

He said that once any of the listed category of professionals identified themselves, they would be allowed to continue.

“The level of compliance is impressive; no movement of people on the roads and all the places visited were quiet,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government had ordered the total lockdown of the entire state starting from April 10 at 6 p.m., in a bid to stop likely community spread of the pandemic. (NAN)

