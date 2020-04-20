COVID-19: How Kaduna residents are coping in lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

It is now over three weeks since the Kaduna State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the spread COVID-19 in the state and some residents say they have adjusted well into a routine of staying indoors.

Although, others told Daily Trust correspondents that the curfew has not had much effect on their lives.

Our correspondents look at the lives of residents in Kaduna under lockdown.

With only Tuesdays and Wednesdays penciled down as grace periods for residents to leave their homes to stock-up on food items and other essential materials, Maryam Dahiru, who lives around Badiko, said as a house wife, she was used to spending most of her time at home but said her husband had found it difficult to adjust in the first few days.

Maryam explained that even though she was glad the family was together, she hoped that the curfew will be lifted soon.

“He has been sleeping and eating and would likely become overweight unless this curfew is lifted,” she said, adding that; “the only time he goes out are now Tuesdays and Wednesdays because I encourage him to exercise by taking long walks but it has been boring because we cannot visit friends and relatives, no weddings and other social gatherings.”

A fashion designer at Unguwar Sarki, Muinat Taofeeq, told our correspondents that because she had to lock up her shop due to the curfew, she now indulges in movies.

“Usually, I do not like to stay at home because I am a daily earner. But since it has come to this, I am now mostly on the screen of my computer, watching films. When I get bored, I switch to my phone to chat with friends,” she said.

Mrs. Abosede Adesheto Aduniayinde, a 69-year-old provision shop owner, told Daily Trust that she was tired of staying indoors.

“I have decided to use the period to rest and in the evening, I go out to stroll just to keep fit,” she said.

She added that: “I thank God though that I have food in my house, my heart goes out to the families who do not have food because most families in Nigeria rely on daily income to feed.”

Mrs Aduniayinde said though the lockdown was a good idea to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she advised government to look into the plight of the masses and provide them succour.

“Many families are going through tough times in the name of prevention of coronavirus, we do not want a situation where we finish fighting Covid-19 and we are left with malnourished children and ulcer stricken families.”

On her part, Azumi Ibrahim, of Kurmin Mashi, who works as a domestic staff close to her home, said she still goes to work daily because she does not only depend on the monthly wages she receives but the daily breakfast and launch she gets from her boss.

“I return from work between 11am and 12 noon, then go to the central market where I plait hair for a price. But since the lockdown, I have been unable to go there and now only return home, gist with other women in my compound and engage in domestic chores.”

Malam Sanusi Ibrahim, who is popularly called Sanusi Mai Yalo, said he had been bored and broke during the first week of the lockdown but few days later decided to sell his fruits within his neighbourhood to earn some money.

“Staying at home will not put food on the table, I used to walk for long hours from one area of Kaduna to another, but with the lockdown, I now only move within my neighbourhood,” he said.

Like Sanusi Mai Yalo, Esther Paul said she sells vegetables at a neighbourhood market but no longer make much sale during the curfew.

“At the beginning of the curfew, I used to just sleep the whole day but the situation became unbearable and so I had to start going to the market to earn a living.”

