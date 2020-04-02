COVID-19: Groups donate protective equipment to FCTA, estate

ADVERTISEMENT

Faxx Stores and Trading Nigeria Limited has donated assorted personal protective equipment to health workers in the Federal Capital Territory to aid them in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Delivering the items to the FCTA, the Chief Executive Officer of Faxx Stores and Trading Limited, Francis Abu, said the donation was in appreciation of the Administration and Federal Government’s prompt response to curtail the spread of the coronavirus since its outbreak in Nigeria.

“In times of unforeseen and unexpected crisis of this nature and magnitude, it is imperative that we come together as a community to assist government and together, we can play an important role in addressing this emergency and helping those affected by it.

“In light of the foregoing, and in a move to help contain further spread of this virus and alleviate the shortage of medical supplies in the country, Faxx Stores wishes to donate these items to the administration for onward distribution to health workers on the frontline working day to day to combat the virus,” he added.

Receiving the items, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, appreciated the company for the donation, saying it was a good example of a corporate entity taking responsibility.

She called on other corporate bodies to do the same as government is doing everything possible to overcome the situation.

The equipment donated include 200 (400 units) face masks, 52 units full personal protective suits, and 150 hand sanitizers.

Also, some well-to-do Abuja residents, Arc. Tony Afechukwu, Dr. Eric Nwanze, Dr. Charles Agadu and other kind-hearted residents have donated medical supplies to Prince and Princess Estate, Duboyi, Abuja.

Speaking at the commissioning of the hand washing equipment, sanitizer closets among other items made accessible for it’s teeming residents at the two main entrance gates, the Chairman of the Estate Residents Association, Engr. Victor Adoga, commended the philanthropic gesture of members of the estate and the COVID-19 response team.

The chairman called on Nigerians to make sacrifices at this period of health challenge to make life easier for others.

He said: “Every resident of Prince & Princess Estate should be proud of this day as we take the lead in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not the first time man is faced with existential threats and pandemic of this nature but we have always triumphed and by God’s grace we shall triumph against Covid-19.We pray that this provide a model for other estates and communities within the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the world to emulate and build upon.”

