COVID 19: Group tasks FG on homegrown research

A non-governmental organisation, the Interfaith Youths Congress of Nigeria (IYCN), has called on the federal government to promote homegrown research and solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the IYCN urged the government not to rely on the developed nations but to explore the potential of the herbal or non-orthodox medicine to salvage Nigerians from the pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Hadassah Wealth, said with proper funding of research and innovation, the non-orthodox medicine sub-sector can produce remedies for coronavirus.

The statement calls on all arms of government and well-meaning Nigerians to intensify distribution of palliatives for ordinary Nigerians who require aid during the period of lockdown to prevent people from dying of hunger.

On the falling revenues from crude oil, Comrade Hadassah said it was high-time government at all levels invest in human capital as there is reservoir of untapped ideas waiting to be explored.

She also called on the Muslim faithful to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria and the world at large to overcome the coronavirus, while appealing to the youths to use the period of lockdown as an opportunity to plan for a greater future and shun any behaviour detrimental to national development.

The Interfaith Youth Congress of Nigeria forum for peace was established as a national interreligious and intercultural platform that promotes dialogue to build peace, stability and development in conflict areas.

