COVID-19: Gridlock in Abuja as govt, economic activities resume

There was heavy traffic gridlock along the Airport Road, Abuja as government and economic activities resume on Monday.

Our reporter, who was also caught up in the gridlock between Lugbe and Aleita by Shoprite along the Airport road, observed as many motorists remained in the holdup for over two hours.

It was observed that some drivers after sighting the gridlock made a u-turn while some motorists especially painted taxi cabs carrying passengers diverted into the bush to beat the traffic.

Our reporter, who trekked for a kilometre to ascertain the cause of the gridlock, observed that men of the COVID-19 Taskforce team that comprised FRSC, police, civil defense corps, and VIO mounted a checkpoint to screen vehicles and passengers before they were allowed to move on.

A civil servant, Mr. Emmanuel Ejike, who was caught up in the holdup said he decided to resume for partial work at the federal secretariat due to declaration by the government to ease the lockdown to enable top senior staff to resume work.

“But as you can see for almost one hour, I am in this holdup simply because the taskforce team in front were checking and screening vehicles before they are allowed to pass,” he said.

He said there was no basis for the screening since the federal government has declared a partial work resumption.

A task force member, who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that the gridlock was not as a result of the team screening and checking of vehicles but as a result of the high number of vehicles on the road.

“The taskforce team are doing their work as we have to ensure that residents coming into the city are screened especially civil servants who are resuming work, ” he said.

Meanwhile, face masks hawkers made a brisk business as many travellers especially those in commercial vehicles alighted to buy face masks in the gridlock.

A face masks hawker, Mary Isaac, said she brought over 30 pieces early in the morning, which she said she has finished selling.

“In fact, I just rushed back to bring another 30 pieces of the face masks again which I sell each one between N300 to N500 because I have different kinds of quality,” she said.

