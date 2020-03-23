COVID-19: Gombe Gov’t orders closure of schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya gave the directive on Monday morning in a statewide address broadcast live on local radio stations to residents of the state.

He said the order is in accordance with the directives by the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19.

He said all public, private and Islamiyya schools in the state are directed to close effective from tomorrow (Tuesday) March 24, 2020 until further notice.

“Also, congregations for ceremonies, religious and other social activities are advised to limit numbers so as to not exceed the 50-person maximum as advised by the committee,” he said.

The governor added that over the next few weeks, the state will continue to review the situation and might have to make tough decisions where and when necessary.

According to him, a 21-man task force will be inaugurated to be headed by a Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Idris Mohammed, to immediately review and continuously monitor the situation in the state.

Yahaya called on all residents of the state to join hands with the government in the task to contain the virus, “as it is a time to cement the bond of unity and brotherhood amongst ourselves so as to galvanize forces against the global pandemic.”

