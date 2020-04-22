COVID-19: Gombe govt declares curfew

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State government on Wednesday announced a dusk to dawn curfew across the state to contain further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya issued an executive order imposing curfew across the 11 LGAs of state from 6pm to 7am with effect from Thursday, April 23.

He said during the period, all markets and business activities involving the interaction of more than two persons are suspended except for essential services that are very important.

He, however, said essential food and medical supplies are exempted from the order.

The governor directed that all congregational activities for social, cultural and religious purposes regardless of the number of persons participating in such events should equally be suspended.

He added that intra-state transportation from one LGA to another is also suspended and directed that all motor parks across the state be closed until further notice.

Governor Yahaya also directed all Tsangaya (Almajiri model) schools across the state to be closed.

He said necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safe return of all Almajiris from other states back to their respective states of origin.

He added that a special compliance task force had been constituted to oversee the enforcement of the directives with active representation from security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, the Red Cross, Boys Brigade, Hisbah, First Aid groups of JIBWIS and JNI, local vigilante groups, youth groups and other volunteers under the supervision of their respective local government secretaries.

The governor explained that, as his priority is to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people, his administration is mindful of the economic consequences that such measures will have.

In view of this, the administration is putting up palliative measures to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19 through a palliative committee, to be chaired by the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, the governor said.

The committee will oversee the organisation and distribution of relief materials to the people during the period.

“We shall continuously review the situation as it unfolds so as to take the necessary steps at the right time.

“It is our hope that we don’t get to the stage where we have to impose a total lockdown of the entire State.

“However, we shall not hesitate to do so if it becomes necessary,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App