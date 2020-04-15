COVID-19: Gombe Assembly lawmakers donates one month salary

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Gombe State House of Assembly have announced the donation of their one-month salary as a contribution towards containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the assembly’s Chief Information Officer, Abubakar Mohammed Umar, said the speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, announced the decision shortly after a meeting with Principal Officers and other members of the house.

He said as people’s representatives, the legislators felt it worthwhile to contribute their one-month salary to complement the effort of the state government in fighting the dreaded disease.

The speaker also announced the extension of the stay at home directive given to the lawmakers, the staff of the assembly and that of the House of Assembly Service Commission as well as suspension of all legislative activities by three weeks from April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to the statement, the extension was in accordance with the directives given by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya to guard against the spread of the pandemic in the state.

The speaker advised the staff and people of the state to continue to observe protective measures, “such as maintaining social distance and personal hygiene which health experts have acknowledged to be effective in combating the spread of the disease.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App