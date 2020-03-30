COVID-19: Give Nigerians one month free subscription, Keyamo urges DSTV, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has called on Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, GOTV and the owners of Startimes, among other satellite TV providers, to extend the subscription of Nigerians for the next one month during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Keyamo noted that this should be their own contributions to ease the pains of Nigerians and to fight the dreaded coronavirus disease in the country.

He made the call in a post on his Twitter handle: @fkeyamo on Monday shortly before the presidential lockdown order of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states take effect.

“As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DstvNg & @Startimes_Ng to extend all existing subscriptions by at least one month, free of charge as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown,” he said.

He also urged the ”@MTNNG, @9mobileng, @AirtelNigeria, and @Gloworld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime and data, to ease their pains and to ensure that communication with individuals and authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll free numbers are busy.”

