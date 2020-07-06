COVID-19: Ganduje presents N138bn revised 2020 budget to assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has presented N138 billion revised edition of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the state’s House of Assembly for considerations.

Ganduje in a letter read at the plenary on Monday, sought for the downward review of the budget by about 30 per cent due to dropped in the projected revenues occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ganduje Inaugurates implementation committee on Kano missing kids report

COVID-19: Ganduje lifts lockdown, orders Kano civil servants to resume

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, announced that the governor requested for the downward review of the budget size from N200 billion earlier approved by the legislators to N138 billion.

Gafasa said the revised budget is made up of N78.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 57 per cent and N54.9 billion for capital expenditure, which represented 43 per cent of the total budget size.

According to the speaker, the budget review is necessitated by the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gafasa forwarded the request to the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Alfa, for further actions.

