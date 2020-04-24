COVID-19: Frontline health workers get N112.5m life insurance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Insurance Industry has come up with a life insurance package worth N112.5million for health workers on the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, revealed this on Friday in Abuja at the 19th joint national briefing of the committee.

He said the insurance industry responded to the call for support and that the PTF has received the Life Insurance cover to the frontline workers on COVID-19 for a maximum of 5,000 health workers, who are employed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The premium in the sum of N112.5m for the cover has been fully paid by the Nigerian Insurance Industry in line with the principle of No Premium, No Cover.

“The PTF wishes to thank the Insurance Industry immensely and calls on other sectors of the economy to rise up to support the efforts to fight COVID-19.

“It also call on our frontline health workers to double their efforts just as we assure them of our determination to protect them,” the SGF said.

He said this support from the insurance industry was in addition to what the Federal Government is doing for the welfare of the frontline health workers.

