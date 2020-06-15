COVID-19: Foundation sets post-lockdown strategies for Nigeria’s growth

ADVERTISEMENT

ANAP Foundation has advocated strategies that the Nigerian government must adopt to reposition the nation’s economy on sustainable growth path in the post-pandemic months ahead.

The foundation, in a document made available to Daily Trust yesterday, recommended that government at all levels, in partnership with civil society and all relevant partners and stakeholders, should invest heavily in Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) interventions customized to local languages and cultures to bring the public to a shared understanding of the risks and repercussions of COVID-19 infection.

This is even as it advocated the need for FG to educate and empower the citizenry to strike a balance between remaining at home where possible and venturing out where necessary.

It stated: “A review of our national containment guidelines, particularly with regard to religious and large indoor social gatherings. It is our opinion that lifting the suspension on these was premature without the successful buy in of the entire community for physical distancing, wearing of mouth and nose cloth coverings and general hygiene etiquette “ the Foundation added.

It also called for the implementation of new and safer protocols by FG and some state Governors across most economic activities, instead of attempting to shut them down for several months stressing that the latter is unsustainable and directly threatens livelihoods.

Similarly, ANAP Foundation made a strong case for investments in COVID-ready hospitals, health care facilities and isolation centres in all 36 states of the federation as well as establishment and maintaining of nationwide community-led public health monitoring to support continued adherence to guidelines for social distancing and personal hygiene across sectors.

In addition, it also called for decentralizing national response in favour of streamlined partnerships between the state governments and private health sectors, national and international NGOs and development partners in various components of the response.

“Ramping up and testing contact tracing which are essentially the main technical tools left available to us as we have neither treatment nor vaccine for now. We must improve on our testing numbers and our result turnaround time up all 36 states of the Federation and so Cross River and Kogi states must take steps to catch up with the rest of the country” the Foundation stated.

To ensure this, it called for the establishment of testing and contact-tracing protocols, leveraging on support from local and international partners.

