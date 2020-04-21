COVID-19: Forum wants almajiri included in response plan

ADVERTISEMENT

A forum of Non-Governmental Organisations has called on government to include almajiri children in its response plan to prevent a an outbreak of coronavirus among them.

In a position paper, the five NGOs, under the auspices of Advocates for Dan Almajiri, alleged exclusion of almajiri children “who are already exposed to poor health conditions and the probability of contracting the virus, given their situation.

The NGOs which include Plan International Nigeria, Street Child, Riplington Education Initiative, Almajiri Child Rights Initiatives and ActionAid Nigeria noted in a statement yesterday said: “The almajiri children are far removed from all major sources of information on COVID-19 and the opportunity of parental guidance on the messages and guidelines.”

