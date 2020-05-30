Covid-19 forces MSMEs Awards to go virtual 

ADVERTISEMENT

To support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Assistant to the Vice President on MSMEs, Tola Johnson said the government is going ahead to hold a virtual edition of the MSMEs awards.

Mr Johnson stated this at a virtual press briefing with journalists.

” In Nigeria, the Federal Government is determined to support businesses especially MSMEs to endure the fallout of this global pandemic. It is in this light that the National MSMEs clinic Secretariat, despite the COVID-19 disruption is going ahead to hold a virtual edition of the MSMEs awards on the 16th of July,” he said.

Johnson said the portal for the nomination of the 2020 MSMEs awards will open on Monday June 1st for a period of 4 weeks and all registered MSMEs in the country can be nominated in the different categories.

Some of the categories available for participants are MSMEs “award of excellence” in agriculture, beauty and wellness, creative arts, fashion and style, leather work, manufacturing, technology innovation and furniture and woodwork.

Johnson said the overall MSMEs of the year will get a brand-new car and a cash prize while winners from other categories will go home with various cash prizes.

Johnson said the MSMEs awards is a platform to further motivate the MSMEs to do better.

