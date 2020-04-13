COVID-19: Five more patients discharged in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Sunday announced the recovery and discharge of five more patients from the Isolation facility having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19, bringing to 55, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this on official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu said that the patients which include four females and one male have been released to reunite with their family and the society.

“The news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to all Lagosians. While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain COVID-19, let’s continue to do the right thing,” he urged.

He called on residents to continue to practice social distancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene as well as report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.

The Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi had earlier urged early test for COVID-19 infection and prompt commencement of treatment for adequate intervention to save lives.

