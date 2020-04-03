COVID-19: FG willing to evacuate Nigerians abroad — Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal government would be willing to evacuate Nigerians abroad who wish to return home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said this on Friday in Abuja at the fifth joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

According to him, the ministry had sent words across to embassies to ascertain how many Nigerians would indicate interest to return.

On Nigerians willing to return home, the minister said “We have sent communications to all our Embassies and Missions to ascertain if and how many Nigerians want to return home because of COVID-19. As soon as we collate the numbers, we will start looking at evacuation modalities where necessary.”

He also stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has donated medical equipment and supplies worth €80,000 to Nigeria to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said that the Nigerian Permanent Representative at the United Nations (UN) in Vienna, Austria, secured the donation on behalf of the country.

“Our Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna has been able to secure from the International Atomic Energy Agency a donation of 80,000 Euros worth of medical equipment and supplies to assist in our Covid-19 response,” Onyeama said.

