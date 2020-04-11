COVID-19: FG warns against home treatments, cover-ups

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has warned health workers against treating patients suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 virus, privately or at their homes.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, gave the warning on Friday in Abuja at the ninth joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He directed that all cases of the disease should not be kept unreported but be referred to healthcare facilities for safe isolation and management.

“All medical practitioners, health care workers and also the public are reminded that Covid-19 is such a highly infectious disease and they should abstain from trying to privately treat or manage these cases in their homes.

“Only designated treatment centre can provide safe isolation and management of Covid-19 patients. All designated isolation and treatment centres have adequate supplies to manage cases and there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and no fear of shortage in the short term for health workers,” Ehanire said.

He, however, said that while there is a limited supply of consumables in the market, health workers should have priority accessing the commodities because they are more at risk being at the frontlines.

He said, “It must be noted that there is a limited supply of consumables in the market due to increased global demand and increased production to a public health crisis. Citizens should use limited supply of this equipment judiciously. Health workers have priority in rationing of these commodities because they are more at risk.”

While urging private practitioners to play their role by educating the public and protecting the frontline workers, he also said that all private facilities must be accredited by the Federal Government before commencing treatments of Covid-19 patients.

He said, “Private practitioners have a big role in educating the public and protecting patients and frontline workers and by having a high index of suspicious to identify, advise and refer suspected cases to designated management facilities for testing. Private facilities must apply to the federal ministry of health for accreditation before engaging in treatment of patients.”

