COVID-19: FG sends 3 local cure claims for validation

The Federal Government has said that three out of the numerous claims of COVID-19 local herbal cure have been found worthy of further investigation and they have been forwarded to relevant authorities for validation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 36th joint national briefing of the task force.

According to him, the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health after holding a virtual meeting with Nigerian researchers and scientists.

“The decision to meet with the researchers was also prompted by the incidents of mysterious deaths in Kano and some other cities.

“The occurrences in Kano and some other cities have given cause to launch our research initiatives using existing structures and systems in a manner that will build a legacy and prepare Nigeria for any future pandemic.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with a number of researchers and scientists with claims to cure COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” Mustapha said.

He said that efforts are also being made to meet inventors of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment.

Mustapha said that the subject of research is central to the PTF and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is willing to support research efforts.

He, therefore, urged researchers to take up the challenge and come forward with their innovations.

He said: “Similarly, efforts are being made by the Ministry of Science and Technology to subject a good number of locally fabricated COVID-19 equipment for verification and subsequent certification.”

