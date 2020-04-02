COVID-19: FG releases guideline on lockdown Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday released a nine-page restriction protocol and exemption guideline of the lock-down in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states over the COVID-19 global pandemic in the country.

National Coordinator COVID-19 PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this in Abuja at the third joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19.

According to him, the document titled “Implementation Guidance for Lockdown Policy”, is part of the measures to enforce social distancing and limit the spread of the COVID-19 and that for the period of the lockdown, every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining an essential good or service, or seeking medical care.”

“All borders linking the two states and FCT to the rest of the country are shut during the period of the lockdown, except for the transportation of persons on essential duty, food, fuel, manufactured goods or donated relief items. Security agencies should note this.

“Mass gathering is prohibited, except for funeral services as guided by infection prevention and control regulations, for which social distancing rules apply and crowds are limited to not more than 20 persons,” he said.

He said movement between and within the affected states and FCT was restricted “except for workers involved in the delivery of authorized essential services, duties, food and goods and that retail shops and malls must be closed, except where essential goods are sold. Shops and malls that are open must enforce social distancing and hygiene measures in line with issued guidelines.

