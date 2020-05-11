COVID-19: FG pays Nigerians on scholarship abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the State Minister for Education, has said that Nigerians on scholarship abroad have been paid through their various Embassies.

Nwajiuba said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the money had gotten to the embassies in United Kingdom, Russian and other countries, adding that the Nigeria embassy in United Kingdom had confirmed receipt of payment.

“The money was paid this afternoon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it has finished processing all the money and forward to appropriate countries,” he said.

He said the Nigeria embassy in Russia was yet to confirm receipt of payment but hoped that by the end work today it should be able to confirm payment of the students scholarship by Nigerian government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a concerned parent whose daughter was on federal government scholarship in Russia had raised an alarm over non payment of her daughter’s money since January.

The minister, however, promised to look into the matter, adding that the delay could be from the COVID-19 pandemic as the CBN was working to sort out the payment.

In another development, the minister said there was no special provision made for persons living with disability over its online classes, adding that all the students would have to use the same guidelines.

The minister stated that it would use the same avenue provided like others to take their online classes.

“The visually and hearing impaired are both special but for others, we have to use the same avenue to teach them,” he said.

He said that at its special school for person living with disability in Oyo town, special materials had been provided for them that would serve as guide during the lockdown period. (NAN)

