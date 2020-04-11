COVID-19: FG mulls lockdown extension, to add more states

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it may consider extending the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States and probably add more states in view of the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Friday in Abuja at the 9th joint national briefing of the PTF, said that the 14-day lockdown, which ends on Sunday, could be extended for few more days to ramp up efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

According to him, with what is happening in other countries, one can easily deduce what the decision of the president will be on the lockdown.

He said the team had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the assessment of the nation’s response so far and that as more evaluation of the process continues, the President would be given more briefings to inform his decision on whether to extend the lockdown or not.

He said the team on Friday further briefed Mr. President on the assessment of the responses to COVID-19 and that at the appropriate moment the team will continue to inform Nigerians of government’s decisions.

“The decision either to extend the lockdown or not is exclusively the responsibility or the decision of Mr. President. Ours is to provide him with background information that will inform that decision.

“Though, I cannot speculate on that now, but looking at what is happening in other climes, you will be able to deduce what might likely happen but I am not in a position to speculate on that.

“I believe strongly that the information that is required would be made available to Mr. President who will look at the holistic picture because it is not only the information that comes from the Presidential Task Force that will inform his decision.

“There are other sources of information that comes to his desk as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that will inform his considered decision in this matter,” Mustapha said.

President had ordered the lockdown of FCT, Lagos and Ogun States in a broadcast on 29 March, 2020 for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed,” he said.

Cases now 305 in Nigeria

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, is now 305 as 17 new cases were reported on Friday.

The cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Anambra and Niger recorded one case each.

The virus has spread to 18 states and the FCT.

The confirmed cases in states are Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7 and Kaduna- 6.

Others are Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1.

