COVID-19: FG moves to decongest courts nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA to air proceedings

2020 court vacation to be suspended

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday announced plans to use ICT to decongest the courts nationwide following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Trust had on Monday exclusively reported that 155,757 court cases in Nigeria face delays over the lockdown being enforced to contain coronavirus.

Malami, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, said his office, in conjunction with relevant stakeholders, will immediately galvanize the judicial sector to fast track trials of criminal suspects, deployment of ICT facilities to fast track evidence-taking from witnesses using digital platforms like Skype and Zoom, and connection of Nigerian Television Authority video conferencing on the platform of its digital switchover for such proceedings.

Malami also proposed that the National Assembly pass the civil version of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to fast track the disposal of civil cases, which he said was disproportionately more that criminal matters in courts.

The AGF also proposed the suspension of the 2020 annual vacation for judges “as the COVID-19 lockdown period has provided judges with the much-needed break from official duties.”

He advised that the courts set aside special dates and for the courts to work extra hours to decongest their case files; while calling for the appointment of more judges and the creation of more judicial divisions of federal courts to help in decongesting the already loaded court hearing schedules.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App