COVID-19: FG launches new guidelines for elections

The Federal Government has announced new guidelines for the conduct of elections in the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this on Monday in Abuja at the 49th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He urged political parties to make use of electronic media for campaigns as well as mobile truck with everyone wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance as well as frequent use of hand sanitizers.

“We have developed and are launching new guidelines for the conduct of elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The guidelines will support INEC, political parties and most especially Nigerians who will be voting in these critical times.

“We really want to urge politicians and political leaders to take responsibility and lead by example.

“Leadership will be critical in this era. Think about the lives of your electorate first; your electorate staying alive is far more important than any votes you might win,” Ihekweazu said.

He said the NCDC had launched COVID-19 Online Course on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

According to him, the course is for everyone, not only for health professionals and that it is free on its website.

