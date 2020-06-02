COVID-19: FG issues new policy on senior workers resumption

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan has directed that officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services are to be at work daily with effect from Tuesday, 2nd June.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Director, Information Office of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation.

Daily Trust reports that the HoS on April 30 had directed civil servants on Grade Level 14 and above to resume partial work from Monday, May 4, 2020, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

She said then that offices are to open three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to close at 2:00 pm.

But in Tuesday’s new directive, she said that the concerned officers are directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic. These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“They are also to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health directives.”

