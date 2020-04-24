COVID-19: FG grants Nigerian students, free subscription to e-learning

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government said that it has concluded arrangement to grant Nigerian students, free subscription to e-learning through some selected sites in partnership with some major networks in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this on Friday in Abuja, at the 19th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the Federal Government granted the free subscription to students during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and that some selected sites for education learning activities, especially lectures, can now be accessed for free by the student.

He said, “Airtel users can browse the site for free while MTN and Glo are still adjusting their technical system for their subscribers to access the free site. Both Radio and Television stations could also be accessed for the lecture.

“The online classes were conducted like the offline, and the classes could be taken in real time if the students were online and they could also get the lectures, for download, after the classes were over,” Nwajiuba said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App