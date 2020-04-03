COVID-19: FG gives conditions for evacuating Nigerians abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed all its missions abroad to compile lists of willing nationals who want to come back to the country in the wake of of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday.

She said interested Nigerians are advised to inform the missions in the various countries they are in, who will then collate and coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She, however, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed that the financial implications will be borne by the prospective evacuees, who will be compulsorily quarantined when they return.

She therefore urged Nigerians stranded abroad willing to return home to key into “Federal Government gesture by providing their information to the mission in their respective host countries” stressing that although the embassies in several countries are also on lockdown, those interested could go online and fill a form

provided on the commission’s website: https://nidcom.gov.ng/form101/

She also provided email addresses where Nigerian nationals could send in messages to that regard.

info@nidcom.gov.ng

admin@nidcom.gov.ng

media@nidcom.gov.ng

legal@nidcom.gov.ng

