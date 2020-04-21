COVID-19: ‘FG closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo, Edo’

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has said that the federal government is closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo and Edo states, to ensure that more cases are discovered and increasing community transmission is curtailed.

Aliyu, who said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 16th joint national briefing of the PTF on COVID-19, said that the committee was in talks with the state governments, particularly Kano, considering the increasing number of cases in the state.

“Because we are increasing the number of tests, as we ramp up, there is the possibility that we will continue to have more and more cases coming here.

“We do note the concern about increased reporting of cases, we are closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo and Edo. We note the particular concern with Kano and we have engaged closely with the state government.

“With regards to state engagement, we continue to engage collaboratively with state governments on the pandemic response.

“The task force will continue to provide necessary assistance to States to ensure adequate sensitisation.

“I would like to re-emphasize the need for complying with the lockdown policy, particularly for those two states of Lagos and Ogun, as well as the FCT,” he added.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to use face masks as an option in addition to the routine measures of physical distancing, avoiding mass gatherings and respiratory hygiene.

He said: “In Line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) face mask policy, I will advise Nigerians to make do-it-yourself (DIY) face masks; not only are they cheaper but they are also more colourful.”

Kano State recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total in the state to 59.

In a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night, the agency said 38 new cases were recorded all over the country.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020

