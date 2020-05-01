COVID-19: FG calls for researches on local cure

ADVERTISEMENT

says Kano’s rising case worrisome

The Federal Government has urged the nation’s scientists and researchers to urgently and practically work for a home-grown cure to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Friday in Abuja at the 24th joint national briefing of the committee.

He also said that the rising cases of the COVID-19 in Kano State is worrisome, but that such detection is an opportunity to curtail further spread of the virus.

“I have been encouraged by the feedback from Nigerians on the need to deepen research into Covid-19 so that a home-grown cure could be found. Part of the mandate of the PTF is to build a strong base for research. I therefore urge our scientists and researchers to come up with their finding and follow the validation protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Although the spike in numbers coming out of Kano is a bit worrisome, global trends show that such indicates the discovery of previously undetected cases and creates greater opportunities for detection, isolation, care and management,” Mustapha said.

While felicitating with all Nigerian workers on the celebration of this year’s Labour Day, he said the nation appreciates their tenacity in driving the economy, and that together, a more viable Nigeria can be built post Covid-19.

Mustapha said, “The atmosphere for this year’s celebration, more than anything else, forcefully reminds us of the disruption to our hitherto normal way of life and challenges us not only as workers but also as citizens; and to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to return to a semblance of normalcy. The reality is that our lives, the way we knew it, can never be the same again, post COVID-19.

“The reality further challenges the labour movement to carry out research and develop new strategies for work place operations, and identify innovative ways of ensuring that productivity of the labour force remains a key driver to the nation’s economic growth. Particularly, the challenges we are currently facing in the health sector on account of COVID-19, should be given adequate attention.”

According to him, this year’s Labour Day theme: “Maintaining Safety and Security in the workplace” emphasizes the importance of ensuring that all Nigerian workers are adequately protected to increase their productivity.

He added they this also place on the workers the obligation to take responsibility by adhering to the implementation guidelines that have been developed and circulated especially in this COVID-19 era.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App