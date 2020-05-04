COVID-19: FG admits signing up for drug trials

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has admitted indicating interest to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be part of the global solidarity trial of medicines being tried to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts on to also conduct research too in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this on Monday in Abuja, at the 25th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

This is coming on the heels of the Officer in charge, WHO Nigeria and member of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Fiona Braka, who told Daily Trust in Abuja that Nigeria had signed up for drug trial.

She told our correspondent that the four drugs that will be monitored in the solidarity trial are Remdesivir; Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine; Lopinavir, and Ritonavir.

According to her, over 100 countries have joined the solidarity trial and that till date, over 1,200 patients have been randomized from the first five countries to evaluate the safety and efficacy full drug and drug combinations.

She also said that 89 vaccines are being developed globally, including seven in clinical evaluation and several therapeutics in clinical trials to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have indicated interest to the WHO to be part of the global solidarity trial of medicines being tried to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts on to also conduct research here in Nigeria. Other drugs can be added to the trials based on emerging evidence. In all this, we shall ensure the maintenance of ethical standards and safety of our people,” Ehanire said.

He said that the nation is currently in community transmission mode and the government strategy is to take all persons who test positive to isolation, even if they have no symptoms, so that they do not risk infecting others, who may be more vulnerable, due to other diseases.

“We need to protect, not only ourselves, but each other and our loved ones and make sacrifices today for a better tomorrow. As we begin a new week and the prospects of gradual easing of the lockdown, I wish to remind citizens that this phase comes with added responsibility to be extra vigilant and compliant with the accompanying measures and guidelines that are meant to assure that we do not lose the health gains we have made so far.

“Since our COVID-19 statistics are of considerable concern, attention has also been drawn to the observation that countries who eased or lifted restrictions, suffered an increase in new cases,” the minister said.

Speaking on the Kano case, Ehanire said the Federal Ministry of Health is strengthening its support for the state Ministry of Health with service delivery and training, in consultation with the state Governor.

He said the setbacks reported in routine hospital service delivery in Kano are being addressed by line experts from the ministry, whether from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), or the Department of Family Health.

He added that a ministry pathologist is also participating in the investigation of the unexplained deaths in Kano and that the team shall be reinforced according to needs expressed by the state government to strengthen its healthcare structure.

The minister who urged all health care facilities, not to reject persons seeking medical help, especially in emergencies, said it is unethical not to attend to persons in distress and also urge citizens to go to the hospital when not feeling well, and to cooperate by giving accurate information especially with regard to their travel history.

He announced that the NPHCDA is working with the Kano State primary health/community health workforce to sensitize the population on COVID-19, at grassroots level and expand the testing capacity.

He therefore urged all citizens to cooperate with health workers and for those testing positive to comply with invitations to enter Isolation care.

He said though the projection already features increasing number of cases, even with the lockdown, the redoubling of efforts to adhere to government directives, can keep figures within control range of the COVID-19.

According to him, over the past few days, case finding has yielded higher figures, such that as at Sunday 170 persons tested positive, bringing the total to 2,558 confirmed to have COVID-19 in 34 states and the FCT.

He said, “2,400 persons have been discharged and 87 deaths have been recorded. Of the 170 new cases, there were 39 in Lagos, 29 in Kano, 24 in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi, 15 in Kaduna, 12 each in FCT and Sokoto, eight in Katsina, seven in Borno, three in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa, and one in Oyo.

