COVID-19: Female doctors donate N10m PPE to Wuse hospital

Female medical doctors under the auspices of “Mask Up Nigerian Medics” have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N10 million to the Wuse District Hospital in the FCT.

Mask Up Nigerian Medics was co-founded by two female medical doctors, Iham Ahmed Umar and Jamila Aliyu Dikko.

One of the founders of the group, Dr. Iham Ahmed Umar, while donating the items, said the gesture was to assist the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Umar said the items which included surgical masks, face shields and surgical gowns would help protect the doctors and other health workers of the hospital and thus improve quality of service to patients during the pandemic.

She said, “This initiative is to help medical doctors working in this hospital and other FCT hospitals attend to patients better. They will assist in protecting the doctors from contracting the virus while attending to patients.

“We have put together resources worth over N10m to assist at least five hospitals in the FCT. We have started with the Wuse District Hospital, and we are also going to donate the same items to Gwarimpa, Nyanya, Kubwa and Maitama hospitals.”

Receiving the items, the acting Secretary of the FCTA Health and Human Services, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, who was represented by a Deputy Director, Samson Eriba, commended the female medical doctors for the huge donation.

Dr. Kawu said supporting the effort of the Minister of the FCT’s fight against the virus by the medical doctors was a gesture that would be cherished.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Wuse District Hospital, Dr. Sa’ad Idris, thanked the doctors for supporting the hospital.

He assured them and the public that despite the competing need of patients at the hospital, his administration would ensure that quality health service delivery would be rendered to patients.

