COVID-19: FCTA worried over community transmission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is concerned about community transmission of COVID-19, especially in rural communities, thus, the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged royal fathers and area council chairmen to ramp up sensitisation.

The concerns were raised during an emergency COVID-19 meeting of stakeholders in the FCT, including religious, traditional and political leaders.

The meeting also had in attendance the Director General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, among other participants.

According to a statement by the FCT minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, the FCT Epidemiologist, Dr. Doris John, while giving an overview of the spread of the pandemic, expressed worry over the rising level of community transmission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Dr. John also stated noted that poor adherence to preventive measures had increased the spread of the virus while late presentation of cases had led to increased number of fatalities.

She also mentioned that the major challenges faced by health workers in the fight against the pandemic were stigmatisation and denial, myths and misconceptions, confirmed cases refusing to be evacuated to treatment centres, low involvement of key stakeholders at the community level, increasing number of sick frontline health workers and high number of imported cases to the FCT.

The FCT minister, therefore, urged area council chairmen and traditional rulers to take on the responsibility of educating and sensitising residents at the grassroots on the need to adhere to established protocols in the fight against COVID-19 in the FCT.

Malam Bello, who chaired the meeting, expressed the appreciation of the FCTA to the frontline health workers and called for a standing ovation for them for their effort in the fight against the virus in the FCT.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App