Covid-19: FCTA orders arrest of drivers for overloading

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed road traffic enforcement officers across the territory to intensify the arrest of drivers who carry in their vehicles excess number of passengers.

Ikharo Attah,the Chairman of FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, announced this at an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah said at a time when the world was fighting the Coronavirus pandemic by advocating social distancing, it would be inappropriate for drivers to have their vehicles jam packed or even overloaded in the bid to make quick money.

“Those carrying two passengers in front of their vehicles would have their vehicles impounded and driver’s licence seized.

“ Besides the health risks, it is also unsafe as the driver finds it difficult to adjust his gear and hand breaks,” Attah said.

He explained that high-capacity bus drivers would also be properly checked to ensure that they do not overload their buses.

Attah, therefore, called on operators of all commercial motorcycles and tricycles permitted to operate at the suburbs to also avoid overloading.

He called on managers of motor parks and transport unions to obey the directive of the FCT minister which limits any gathering to a maximum 50 persons.

The chairman also advised transporters to be observant of their passengers and report those with signs of respiratory challenges to appropriate health authorities for prompt action. (NAN)

