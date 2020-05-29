COVID-19: FCMB donates N20m to Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) yesterday donated N20million to Kano State Government to complement its efforts in fighting coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The donation was presented to the state government by the Northwest zonal coordinator of the bank, Malam Abdullahi Mainasara during the flag-off of the second phase of palliatives distribution to poor and vulnerable families in the state.

Mainasara said the donation was part of the corporate social responsibility to the society, adding that the bank is exploring more areas of need for prompt intervention as the state ramps up activities to contain the ravaging disease.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, expressed gratitude for the support, urging other corporate organisations and individuals to emulate.

