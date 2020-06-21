COVID-19: EU, UN hand over medical supplies to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) have received and handed over urgently needed essential medical supplies to the Nigerian government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The UN stated this in a statement jointly issued by the EU in Abuja on Saturday.

“The EU and UN received delivery of vital supplies to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than 22 million dollars.

“The current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers and numerous Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Others are laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian government’s efforts on COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the Coronavirus,’’ it stated.

According to the statement, the medical supplies will enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

“It will also increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus, and support the management of COVID-19 cases.

“The supplies were handed over to the Government of Nigeria through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and officially presented to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“The items were presented to PTF at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN,” it said.

The statement quoted Mr Edward Kallon, the UN’s Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordination in Nigeria, as saying that “the arrival of the medical supplies will be a boost to the government’s efforts.

