COVID-19: EU donates N21bn to Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has donated N21 billion (50million Euros) to back Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was made known on Tuesday during the visit of the EU delegation in Nigeria to the Presidential Villa where they were received by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, revealed that President Buhari, told the EU delegate led by Ambassador Ketil Karlsen that the donation would go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s efforts at controlling and containing the virus to prevent community spread, as well as revitalise the national health care systems.

‘‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and communities impacted. We are confident from history that the resilience of Europe and our global collective will enable us to emerge stronger from this tragedy.

‘‘Although the EU is facing significant challenges due to this pandemic, I am indeed touched and grateful that the European Union still had the vision and foresight to remember its friends, partners and allies across the world,’’ he Adesina quoted the president to have told the delegate.

The President also extended the condolences of the government and people of Nigeria to EU-member countries and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended EU on the recent launch of the “Team Europe” package to support countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

He said the intervention, which is a collaboration between EU, its member states, and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, would go a long way in ensuring the impact of this pandemic was controlled and contained.

‘‘Indeed, this brotherly support will save millions of lives. Nigeria, Africa and many beneficiary countries across the world will remain grateful for generations to come,’’ he said.

‘‘I want to assure you that in this fight, Nigerians are united and by the grace of God and the continued support from our partners, we shall succeed,’’ the president added.

Ambassador Karlsen, in his remarks, described the donation, channeled through the UN COVID-19 basket fund as, so far, the largest single contribution to the response in Nigeria and the largest support that EU is providing anywhere outside Europe.

‘‘We heard your call for assistance and the EU has reacted swiftly as a demonstration of our true partnership,’’ he said.

The EU Ambassador, who hailed the President for what he called ‘‘a very powerful address to the nation”, said: “indeed the current situation is no joke and we wish to commend you for taking bold and necessary measures.”

He also announced that the Union was mobilising other sources of funding, stating that they have already paid 1.2 million Euros to UNICEF, and goods purchased through that funding are expected in the country soon.

