COVID-19: EU donates N18.7m items to NAPTIP shelters

By Olayemi John-Mensah 
European Union (EU)
The European Union has donated N18.7m palliatives to shelters operated by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Network of CSOs against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the vulnerable and victims of human trafficking.

The items included personal protective equipment, foodstuffs, disinfectants, hygiene products, beverages and others.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karisen, said: “We must not forget the victim of human trafficking, the victim of rape and gender based violence at this time and other people living under difficult circumstances at this time.”

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, said the items would reach the right people.

