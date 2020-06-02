COVID-19: Emir of Hadejia urges NGOs, individuals to complement govt efforts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Hadejia in Jigawa State, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, has urged Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and wealthy individuals to complement government’s efforts in supporting less privileged in the society.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the emirate, Muhammad Garba Talaki, said the emir gave the advice in his speech during the distribution of food items donated by Chinese General Construction Company (CGC) group of companies in Auyo local government area.

The emir said such efforts would alleviate hardship encountered by common man under the lock down period.

Represented by Sarkin Fulanin Hadejia, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the emir charged the committee responsible for the distribution to be fair and just in the exercise.

Also speaking, the representative of the CGC Alhaji Haruna Wada, said the gesture was to assist less privileged in 11 communities affected by the ongoing general reactivation of the company along Hadejia Valley project.

He said the communities include Auyo, Tsidir, Auyakayi, Kudigin, Kafur, Ganuwar kuka, Gatafa, Adaha, Ayama, Gamsarka and Hakudau.

He said food Items donated include 152 bags of millet, 152 bags of maize and 100 cartons of spaghetti.

In their remarks, Hadejia local government chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikanti Muhd and that of Auyo Alh Umar Musa Kalgwai, commended the company for the gesture.

They charged general public to observe measures provided by the government to curtail spread of Coronavirus.

