COVID-19: Edo suspends revenue collection from transporters

The Edo State Government has suspended all forms of revenue collection from transporters for the month of April as part of measures to cushion the economic effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on residents.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Thursday said the move will enable transporters comply with the government’s social distancing guideline aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The seating guidelines for transporters following the revenue suspension are that cars must carry one passenger in front and two at the back, while buses carry one passenger in front and two in each row.

“This is to inform the general public that Edo state government’s regulations as regards containing the COVID-19, pandemic have not been lifted.

“For avoidance of doubt, members of the public are to note that the following measures are to be strictly adhered to, ban on gathering of more than 20 persons, maintenance of social distancing of at least one metre, all businesses remain closed except markets for food items, pharmaceuticals products and eateries, suspension of all collection of revenues from transporters for the month of April,” the statement read partly.

It added that all transporters should abide by the regulations already announced regarding the number of passengers to be carried per vehicle.

It noted that various security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the government directives.

The statement, however, urged residents not to panic but support the state government as it steps up measures to prevent the spread of the virus by complying with all government’s directives.

