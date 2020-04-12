COVID-19: Edo govt constitutes Mobile Courts to try violators of guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge of Edo State,Justice E. A. Edigin, has constituted Mobile Courts across the state to try violators of the Edo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020.

The regulation was invoked by Governor Godwin Obaseki to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, W.I Aziegbemhin, said following the regulation, Justice Edigin constituted the Mobile Courts to determine cases arising from violations of the provisions of the regulation.

“To this end, five Chief Magistrates (Special Grade) have been mandated to preside over the designated courts in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, and Egor Local Governments while the most senior Magistrate in other Local Governments in Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North are also constituted as Mobile Courts in their jurisdictions for this purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The police, state prosecutors and other stakeholders in the Criminal Justice sector are invited to file their cases and prosecute violators of the provisions of the Regulation in the designated courts in order to give full effect to the Law,” he said.

Aziegbemhin added that “the earlier directives of the Chief Judge stipulating strict observance of social distancing in all state Courts and restricting the numbers/categories of persons who can be allowed access into courts at a given time remains in force and shall be applicable to the proceedings and activities of the above designated courts.

It would be recalled Governor Obaseki had on March 31, signed the Quarantine Regulations into law to give legal sanctions to the response actions of the State government to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App