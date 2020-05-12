  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Edo extends curfew for another 14 days
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Edo extends curfew for another 14 days

By Usman A. Bello, Benin 
Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the State for another 14 days, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On 19 April, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced a 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew with effect from Monday, April 20, as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the State.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the curfew, which is effective between 8pm and 6am daily, was extended to limit movement within the State at night.

“The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the State for another 14 days, starting from May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“The time for the curfew remains 8pm to 6am, daily. This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State,” according to the statement.

The statement said only those on essential duties are allowed movement within this period.

He, however, urged Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus in the State.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.