COVID-19: Edo extends curfew for another 14 days

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the State for another 14 days, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On 19 April, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced a 10-day dusk-to-dawn curfew with effect from Monday, April 20, as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the State.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the curfew, which is effective between 8pm and 6am daily, was extended to limit movement within the State at night.

“The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the State for another 14 days, starting from May 13.

“The time for the curfew remains 8pm to 6am, daily. This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State,” according to the statement.

The statement said only those on essential duties are allowed movement within this period.

He, however, urged Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus in the State.

