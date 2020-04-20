COVID-19: Edo discharges seventh patient

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the discharge of the seventh COVID-19 patient from one of its isolation centre after testing negative twice for the virus.

Obaseki, who disclosed this on Monday in Benin, said the discharged patient was the index case in the state.

“With the development, Edo has now recorded a 50 percent recovery rate for admitted patients being managed in facilities across the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has urged residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the virus by making themselves available for the ongoing massive screening across the state.

He said prompt detection was germane in the fight against the spread of the infectious disease.

He also called on the people to abide strictly with the government’s directives on social distancing: use of facemask in public, regular hand washing with soap under running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, cough etiquette and compliance with the stay-at-home order.

