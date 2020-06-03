COVID-19: Edo discharges 17 more patients, records 17th death

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventeen more people have been discharged after treatment for Covid-19 in Edo state, but the state recorded its 17th death, the state governor Godwin Obaseki said on Wednesday.

The new releases from hospital bring to 89 the total number of patients discharged in the state.

The governor, who decried the alarming spate of community spread of the virus, urged residents to complement the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines against the spread of the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, the state’s health commissioner Patrick Okundia expressed worry over the spike in COVID-19 related deaths in the state, attributing the incidents to late detection and treatment.

The commissioner said many residents were still giving wrong addresses and phone numbers during sample collection which makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

He noted that the state’s surveillance system was able to pick out a resident who tested positive over a week ago, but evaded treatment and repeated the test with different names at two different locations, which all turned out positive.

