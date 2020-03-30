COVID-19: ECOWAS shuts offices in Abuja, Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECOWAS Commission has shut down all its offices in Abuja and Lagos from Tuesday, 31st March to Monday, 13th April 2020.

The President of the commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, announced the closure in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

He said the closure was in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari ordering the total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) for an initial period of 14 days.

Kassi Brou also ordered all staff of ECOWAS institutions in Abuja and Lagos to stay at home and continue to work from home during this period.

He advised ECOWAS staff to follow the guidelines and advisory on COVID-19 pandemic issued by West African Health Organization (WAHO) and the national authorities.

Meanwhile, Kassi Brou expressed concern over the exponential increase in the spread of COVID-19 in West African subregion.

He said as at 29 March 2020, the ECOWAS region had recorded 894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths reported in 14 Member States excluding Sierra Leone.

