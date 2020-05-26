Ebonyi Covid-19 cases rise to 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi State has reached a record 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 of which six have been successfully treated and discharged.

The fresh 29 cases were returnees from Lagos, Delta and Imo states who sneaked through state boundaries.

Governor David Umahi made this known on Sunday night after an emergency meeting held at old government house, Abakaliki.

He explained that of the 13 existing local government areas, eight have been hit with the dreaded virus.

“We currently have 33 cases with 6 discharged successfully, he said.

But despite the soaring cases, which marked the state among the highest affected, Umahi insisted that there is no community spread in the state.

“Ebonyi State does not have a recorded case of community transmission,” he said.

