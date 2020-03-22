  1. Home
COVID-19: Don’t go to church, Jum’at, party, Osun warns residents

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo Published Date

Osun State government has declared an outright ban on any form of gathering regardless of the number of persons there.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said  an initial ban on gatherings of more than 50 persons has been reviewed due to increases cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria and around the world.

The ban means “there will be church services on Sunday, March 22, 2020,” the Oyebamiji announced.

“The State Government of Osun had initially announced a ban on public gatherings having 50 or more people, but has reviewed the position following the announcement of more confirmed cases by the Federal Ministry of Health.”

