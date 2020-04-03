Covid 19: Kogi ‘s designated isolation centres ‘in deplorable condition’

ADVERTISEMENT

Centres designated for isolation of COVID-19 suspects in Kogi state are yet to be equipped for such emergency.

The State government had designated two facilities-FAREC clinic and the State Diagnostic centre as isolation points for COVID-19 suspects.

However, amid rising cases and spread of the virus across the country, the two centres are far from taking off.

The FAREC clinic is abandoned with the facility in deplorable condition.

When our correspondent visited the facility on Thursday, the wear and tear were visible right from the entrance with part of the ceiling in the patients waiting section almost falling off, with other units requiring urgent face-lift.

It was also observed that there is no personnel, not even a security guard at the facility.

Our correspondent also noticed that all entrances to the diagnostic centre are under lock and key except for the small opening where the state personnel guarding the facility uses.

A source told Daily Trust that the facility is yet to be put to use.

“No equipment has been brought here. In fact the facility may look complete from the outside but parts of the interior are yet to be completed,” he explained.

It was observed that a tricycle was parked at the entrance, while traders have taken over a section of the entrance to the facility.

A member of the committee set up by the state government to stop the spread of the pandemic told our correspondent in confidence that no fund has been released to the team.

The source pointed out that since the committee code named Covid 19 Squadron team was set up two weeks ago, no logistic has been released to it either in cash , drugs or equipment while the committee has no vehicle to work with.

Daily Trust reports that corporate organisations operating in the state and individuals have separately made donations to the state government to assist in curbing the virus. The United Bank for Africa (UBA) donated N28.5 million recently

” I am sorry to say that the state government is not doing enough on this coronavirus, as I speak to you, there is no single isolation areas for patients in the state as claimed. The one million dollars claimed by the Commissioner for Information that government has set aside is just a huge ruse.

“And given the location of Kogi state bordering nine other states, it will be too terrible for the citizens if the virus breaks out here, because honestly speaking there is nothing on ground to control the spread.

“Unlike some other state governors who are up and doing, our governor only came back from Abuja yesterday and there is no release of funds for the committee to work with, yet we hear of millions of naira that have been donated to the state government,” the source disclosed.

Our correspondent could not immediately get the Commissioner of Health , Saka Haruna Audu to comment on the development as he failed to pick several calls made to him on his known telephone. He also did not respond to a text message sent to him.

However, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said, “we just took delivery of some of the facilities we need at the Centres. We are ready. We keep admonishing the Kogi people to maintain social distancing and all the directives given by health practitioners”

