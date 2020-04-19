COVID-19 deaths rise to 13 in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State has recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total number of deaths in the state to 13, the Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has disclosed.

Professor Abayomi who disclosed this on his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi explained that two of the dead had underlying health issues, adding that the two males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

“The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria,” he said.

The commissioner said 32 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 286.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“So far, as at April 17, 90 patients have been successfully managed and discharged from the isolation facilities in the state,” he said.

He appealed to residents of the State to continue to maintain social distancing and call 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App