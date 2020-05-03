COVID-19 death toll rises to 28 in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Lagos State on Sunday, bringing to 28, the total deaths in the State.

The Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his verified twitter handle; @ProfAkinAbayomi, though, he did not provide details of the deceased.

According to him, 62 new COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 2, 2020; raising the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1084.

He also disclosed that 22 patients were discharged on Saturday, May 2, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The total number of discharged patients in Lagos as at May 2, 2020 stands at 247.

#COVID19Lagos update as at 2nd of May, 2020 📍62 new #COVID19 infection confirmed in Lagos on the 2nd of May, 2020

📍Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1084

📍22 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged. pic.twitter.com/ViHmBjvml2 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 3, 2020

As the easing of lockdown begins on Monday, Professor Abayomi appealed to Lagos residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by washing or sanitizing their hands regularly; keeping distance from people and wearing face mask.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission,” he said.

📍This Brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 247

📍3 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total of such deaths in Lagos to 28#StaySafe and always #Maskup #ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) May 3, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App