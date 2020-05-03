  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. COVID-19 death toll rises to 28 in Lagos
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 death toll rises to 28 in Lagos

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 
The 110-bed space isolation centre at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.
The 110-bed space isolation centre at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in Lagos State on Sunday, bringing to 28, the total deaths in the State.

The Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his verified twitter handle; @ProfAkinAbayomi, though, he did not provide details of the deceased.

According to him, 62 new COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on May 2, 2020; raising the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 1084.

He also disclosed that 22 patients were discharged on Saturday, May 2, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The total number of discharged patients in Lagos as at May 2, 2020 stands at 247.

As the easing of lockdown begins on Monday, Professor Abayomi appealed to Lagos residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by washing or sanitizing their hands regularly; keeping distance from people and wearing face mask.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.